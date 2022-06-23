Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Hochul to sign "Alyssa's Law" for school panic buttons

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul to sign "Alyssa's Law"
Gov. Hochul to sign "Alyssa's Law" 00:19

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign "Alyssa's Law" on Thursday. 

The law is named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 

It requires school districts to consider installing silent alarms that would alert police during an emergency. 

"On Valentine's Day, I texted my daughter, Alyssa. I told her to run and hide, that help was on the way," Alyssa's mother, Lori Alhadeff, told CBS2's Lisa Rozner earlier this month. 

But help didn't arrive in time. 

"We had mass confusion with 911. They didn't even know where the school was located," Lori Alhadeff said.

She and her family have spent the past three years pushing for the bill's passage. 

Now, the governor is set to sign it at 10:30 a.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.