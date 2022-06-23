Gov. Hochul to sign "Alyssa's Law" for school panic buttons

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign "Alyssa's Law" on Thursday.

The law is named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

It requires school districts to consider installing silent alarms that would alert police during an emergency.

"On Valentine's Day, I texted my daughter, Alyssa. I told her to run and hide, that help was on the way," Alyssa's mother, Lori Alhadeff, told CBS2's Lisa Rozner earlier this month.

But help didn't arrive in time.

"We had mass confusion with 911. They didn't even know where the school was located," Lori Alhadeff said.

She and her family have spent the past three years pushing for the bill's passage.

Now, the governor is set to sign it at 10:30 a.m.