Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off 4-week holiday season
NEW YORK -- The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is celebrating the start of its four-week holiday season.
The red carpet was rolled out Wednesday for a special opening night gala.
The event featured a stunning performance at the City Center followed by a dinner party at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Proceeds from Wednesday's gala will support the creation of new performances, scholarships for students at the Ailey school and Ailey's educational programs for children.
