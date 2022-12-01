Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off 4-week holiday season

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater holds gala event
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater holds gala event 00:28

NEW YORK -- The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is celebrating the start of its four-week holiday season.

The red carpet was rolled out Wednesday for a special opening night gala.

The event featured a stunning performance at the City Center followed by a dinner party at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Proceeds from Wednesday's gala will support the creation of new performances, scholarships for students at the Ailey school and Ailey's educational programs for children.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 11:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.