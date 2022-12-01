Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off 4-week holiday season

NEW YORK -- The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is celebrating the start of its four-week holiday season.

The red carpet was rolled out Wednesday for a special opening night gala.

The event featured a stunning performance at the City Center followed by a dinner party at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Proceeds from Wednesday's gala will support the creation of new performances, scholarships for students at the Ailey school and Ailey's educational programs for children.