Alonso Martínez, Matt Freese lead NYCFC to 1-0 victory over Toronto

Alonso Martínez scored on a second-half penalty kick and Matt Freese made it stand up for New York City FC in a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Martínez scored the lone goal in the 64th minute after he was fouled by Toronto midfielder Kosi Thompson. He sent a right-footed shot to the back left corner past a diving Sean Johnson. It was the sixth goal this season for Martínez and his 22nd in 38 career appearance with NYC.

Freese finished with one save to earn his third clean sheet of the season for NYC (4-4-2), which had lost three of its last four matches entering play.

Johnson saved two shots for Toronto (1-5-4).

Toronto beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 last week to end an eight-match winless streak to begin the season.

Toronto will host the New England Revolution on Saturday. NYCFC will host FC Cincinnati on May 4.