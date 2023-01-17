Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in Monmouth County, New Jersey

Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Authorities in New Jersey are trying to find out who's responsible for abandoning an alligator in Neptune Township.

The Monmouth County SPCA said the gator was found in a plastic container in an empty lot on Bangs Avenue.

Animal control responded quickly after a good Samaritan made the discovery and called it in, they said.

The alligator was taken to the animal shelter and given a clean tank in a climate-controlled area.

The gator was expected to be transferred to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.