Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in Monmouth County, New Jersey
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Authorities in New Jersey are trying to find out who's responsible for abandoning an alligator in Neptune Township.
The Monmouth County SPCA said the gator was found in a plastic container in an empty lot on Bangs Avenue.
Animal control responded quickly after a good Samaritan made the discovery and called it in, they said.
The alligator was taken to the animal shelter and given a clean tank in a climate-controlled area.
The gator was expected to be transferred to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.
