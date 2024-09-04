Meet the Long Island singer trying to perform at all 30 MLB stadiums

"Ali the Anthem Girl" aims to perform at all 30 MLB stadiums

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — A singer from Long Island is on a mission to perform the national anthem at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

Ali Berke, 23, says she's been singing since she was 13.

"I kind of live like a 'Hannah Montana' lifestyle. I do music at night, and then I work two jobs during the day," the Oceanside resident said.

She recently figured out her own way of making a name of herself.

Known as "Ali the Anthem Girl," she is on a journey to sing the national anthem at all 30 MLB stadiums across the country. To her knowledge, she would be the first person to do so.

She's nearly at the halfway mark. Berke has already performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at 12 stadiums, including Citi Field. Most recently, she performed at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

"The crowd was incredible. The team was so, so nice," she said.

Berke says she books the gigs by word of mouth or by personally reaching out to each stadium. She doesn't get paid, and stadiums don't reimburse her for travel.

Berke and her dad are turning the trips into bonding moments that she says can't come with a price tag.

"We go and sometimes we'll make a whole weekend out of it," she said.

Berke says every time she sings the national anthem at a new stadium, it's a different experience, and that's what she likes the most.

"It can be extremely nerve-wracking, and you know, you go from anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people a night," she said.

But when she thinks about what the song stands for, the nerves melt away.

"It's just like an honor to sing the national anthem at any place, you know, like, honor our country," Berke said.

Berke is hoping to complete her goal over the course of the next two MLB seasons. She anticipates booking Yankee Stadium and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will be the hardest.