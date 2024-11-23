Man fatally shot by NYPD officer in 2014 honored at celebration of life in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A celebration of life was held Saturday for Akai Gurley, who was shot and killed by a New York City police officer 10 years ago.

In 2014, Gurley was in a dark stairwell inside NYCHA's Pink Houses in Brooklyn, while rookie Officer Peter Liang was on patrol. Police sources told CBS News New York Liang's gun went off accidentally when he fired inside the stairwell. The bullet ricocheted, striking and killing Gurley. The 28-year-old father was unarmed.

Liang was found guilty of manslaughter and terminated from the NYPD, but a judge later reduced his conviction to criminally negligent homicide before sentencing him to five years of probation and 800 hours of community service.

Gurley's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and reached a settlement of more than $4 million.

Akai Gurley honored 10 years after deadly NYPD shooting

Gurley was remembered Saturday at a celebration of life in East New York.

"Thanksgiving, birthdays, Mother's Day, he has missed 10 years," said Gurley's aunt, Hertencia Petersen.

Gurley's aunt was joined by other families still fighting for justice, many of whom suffered the loss of a family member killed by police.

"One thing we learned with this family is that we all grieve for one another," Petersen said.

His death sparked outrage across the country.

"Another Black man was gunned down senselessly," Petersen said.

Gurley's aunt says the last decade has been a struggle, but she will continue to fight for justice so everyone remembers her nephew's name.

Petersen says the family is grateful for all of the support from the community over the last decade.