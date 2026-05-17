Air quality alert for New York City area as Monday's weather could surge into 90s

The New York metropolitan area is under an air quality alert for ground level ozone through 11 p.m Sunday and on Monday from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., as the weather really starts heating up.

The New York State Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation issued the air quality health advisory for the five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester County, and Rockland County.

"DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100," the departments' commissioners said.

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"Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog," they added.

Elevated ozone levels can cause problems for people with cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease (like asthma), the elderly, and people exercising outdoors, the commissioners said.

"Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available," they said.

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Summertime heat this week

Just a few days ago, high temperatures were only in the 60s, and many people were complaining about how cool it was. Well, Mother Nature seems to have gotten the memo, as a summertime pattern has moved into the Tri-State Area, and will be in place through Wednesday.

Sunday night, skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be on the mild side, generally in the mid to upper 60s.

Another bright and warm day is on tap for Monday. There will be a rather large temperature contrast in place across the area though. Highs to the east of NYC will only get into the 60s and low 70s, while locations west are expected to reach the low to mid 90s. Within the city itself, highs will get into the mid 80s.

By Tuesday, the heat gets turned up even further for most locations away from the coast, with highs surging into the mid and upper 90s. Some record highs may be broken on this day. Humidity will also be the rise, leading to muggy conditions.

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Along with the heat and humidity will come poor air quality, and the air quality alerts currently in place will most likely be extended through Wednesday.

Midweek thunderstorms and cooling off

Although peak heating is anticipated on Tuesday, Wednesday will still be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Relief from the heat will come in the form of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday evening.

After Wednesday, cooler temperatures, featuring highs in the 60s and 70s will return, and may last through the entire holiday weekend.

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The summer-like heat this week will no doubt have people flocking to the local beaches. However, caution should be taken by anyone who goes in the water.

Local water temperatures are still in the 50s, posing a high risk of hypothermia. There also will be a moderate to high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday.