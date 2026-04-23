Applicants struggle to stand out as AI hiring tools reshape job search

Job seekers aren't just competing with other applicants for roles. They are competing with AI-powered hiring systems, AI-generated resumés, and even AI-enhanced LinkedIn profiles.

That means even top candidates are struggling to get noticed.

"They are being evaluated by machines"

It's especially tough for new graduates, said UC Davis professor and marketing expert Vanessa Errecarte.

"New graduates are up against something you and I are never had to deal with. They are being evaluated by machines," Errecarte told CBS News New York's Chris Wragge. "You can only imagine what that misses, and we have ways, luckily, that we can help them."

Errecarte's research found job applicants who use AI for their resumes and cover letters can actually make it harder for them to stand out.

"That's the thing, that's the trap we get stuck in," Errecarte said. "AI wants you to be generalized. So, we are used to a world of keywords, and we want to optimize those keywords. But AI thinks in patterns, and so AI is going to look for common patterns and it's going to group things together."

"Think of a distinct point of view"

Errecarte says that means people who use AI to help out on their resumes and cover letters need to "think of a distinct point of view that you can share as well, so that the AI says 'Huh, I can categorize this, but I need to flag this, and a human needs to check it.' And now, all of the sudden, you're out of that pile, but you're still highly competent."

Errecarte said applicants need to "go upstream" and "think like a marketer."

"You don't want to keep up with the market. You want to beat the competition," Errecarte said. "We put ourselves in the mind of the consumer before the consumer needs us."

"Go for the impact"

So what can a Gen Z graduate do to stand out?

"Don't think so much about standing out," Errecarte said. "If you are helpful, if you are generous, all of a sudden you don't have to worry about the perfect elevator pitch, that perfect degree of handshake, right? Take the image out. Go for the impact, because that's what makes you most memorable. Find that distinct point of view, and again, make it about being helpful to others."

Be distinctive and "own your line."