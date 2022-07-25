Watch CBS News
African Restaurant Week kicks off second year in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey's African Restaurant Week kicks off Monday in Newark.

It's the second year for the celebration, which starts with an event at the Swahili Village Restaurant.

More than 30 venues across Northern New Jersey are taking part, offering special dishes and experiences for the next two weeks. 

The celebration ends with a pop-up restaurant festival the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7 on Orange Avenue in Newark.

CLICK HERE for more information.

