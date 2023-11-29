Adrees Omar charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment and more after naked 14-year-old girl flees Westbury home

Police arrest Woodbury man who barricaded himself inside home for 8 hours

WOODBURY, N.Y. - We've learned more about the Woodbury, Long Island man who police said barricaded himself in his house after allegedly committing sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl.

He was arraigned Wednesday in a hospital bed as prosecutors detailed alleged crimes going back months.

"There was cops in this neighborhood all the time," neighbor Elyse Galvan said.

"Because of activity at that house?" CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff asked.

"Yes," Galvan said.

Neighbors of 26 Roseanne Drive in Woodbury cited years of complaints, suspected squatters living there, and the home and fence in disrepair.

Tuesday morning, when town inspectors came with a violation notice, a 14-year-old girl ran out of the house naked and crying.

"It's obviously a horrible situation, but not that surprising knowing what was going on in that house for as long as it was," one neighbor said.

"How does a mother not know where her daughter is at 14 years old? What is she doing here," Galvan said.

"I just hope they help the girl. Terrible situation," one man said.

Nassau Police were on the block responding to an unrelated burglar alarm and say they stumbled upon the fleeing teen.

"She pointed out a subject then was chasing her. We then gave chase to him, and he ran inside the residence," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Adrees Omar, 25, then barricaded himself inside his house for more than eight hours. Police went in later with a warrant.

At a hospital arraignment, cuffed to a gurney with his eyes closed, Omar was charged with rape, obstructing breathing and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors said he had an ongoing sexual relationship with the then-13-year-old. Tuesday, after she arrived at his house, he allegedly choked, restrained and cut her.

Omar was already accused of assaulting his father.

"We've had incidents there in the past, but not of this nature," Ryder said.

One neighbor who didn't want to be identified said that at least three women in recent years have run terrified down the block, and shared troubling doorbell video of a sobbing woman pleading for help.

"In the middle of the night, went to various neighbors, knocked on their doors. Nobody let her in because it was the middle of the night," a neighbor said.

Omar's attorney entered a not guily plea, adding he'll speak to Omar when he's not sedated.

Nassau Police said the investigation is ongoing, asking other possible victims to contact them.

The judge ordered Omar to stay away from the teen victim and his own father. Omar is also charged with injuring police officers in Tuesday's standoff.

Late Wednesday, the Town of Oyster Bay shuttered the house so no one can re-occupy it, finding alleged building violations.