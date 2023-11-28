Watch CBS News
Long Island man arrested after barricading inside home for hours

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WOODBURY, N.Y. -- Police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Long Island home for more than eight hours Tuesday.

Officers responded to an alarm going off at a house in Woodbury on Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they saw a 14-year-old girl running down the street. The teenager told officers she was being chased by a man.

Police say the suspect then barricaded himself inside his house.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the teenager and the suspect met.

"He did at some time make some communication to her. She arrived here this morning on her own will. Something went wrong at that point. Later, we got the call for the alarm, which then stumbled into her running down the street," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "She came out of the house this morning. That's when we found her running through the street unclothed."

The teenage girl is being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Adrees Omar.

Charges are pending.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 10:05 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

