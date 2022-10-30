Watch CBS News

Hundreds gather to remember Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts

A moving service was held at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem as it held its first Sunday service since the loss of Rev. Butts. He was one of New York's most significant religious leaders. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.