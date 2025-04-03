Judge leads Yankees past Diamondbacks 9-7, homers for 500th extra-base hit

Aaron Judge started another home run barrage with a three-run, first-inning drive that made him the third-fastest Yankees player with 500 extra-base hits and finished with three hits and four RBIs to lead New York over the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 Thursday night.

New York's Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added two-run homers off Merrill Kelly (1-1), who allowed a career-high nine runs, nine hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. The Yankees had 22 homers on a 4-2 opening homestand, five more than any other team hit in its first six games.

Judge fell a triple short of the cycle and is hitting .417 with five homers and 15 RBIs. He has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games, and only Joe DiMaggio (853) and Lou Gehrig (869) reached 500 extra-base hits in fewer games among Yankees.

Carlos Carrasco (1-0) got his first Yankees win, giving up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. On a night with a 71-degree temperature, up from 42 on Wednesday, he started 17 of 22 batters with strikes.

After New York opened a 9-3 lead, Geraldo Perdomo hit a seventh-inning grand slam off Ryan Yarbrough. Jalen Beeks struck out Ben Rice to strand the bases loaded in the bottom half.

Luke Weaver got four outs for his first save this season, ending Arizona's three-game winning streak.

Grisham had three hits and three RBIs.

Rookie J.C. Escarra made his first start at catcher for New York and doubled in the seventh for his first hit.

Key moment

Judge lined a 1-1 fastball to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Judge's RBIs matched Pat Burrell in 2005 for second-most in a team's first six games behind Chris Davis' 17 in 2013.

Up next

Diamondbacks: After a train ride to Washington, RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) starts Friday against RHP Jake Irvin (0-0).

Yankees: LHP Max Fried (0-0) starts Friday at Pittsburgh and RHP Mitch Keller (1-0).