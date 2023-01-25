A taste of what to expect at Sun Wine and Food Festival this weekend

NEW YORK -- The annual Sun Wine and Food Festival is back for its 19th year at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The three-day event features immersive culinary experiences, like tastings and special demonstrations from celebrity chefs.

One of those chefs, Rocco Dispirito, joined CBS2 on set Wednesday for a sneak peek of what to expect.

He shared a preview of what he'll be making and talked about what he's most excited for this year.

