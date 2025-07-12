Protest outside Trump Tower planned to save LGBTQ+ suicide lifeline option

A protest is planned outside Trump Tower in New York City over the federal government's plan to end the 988 suicide prevention lifeline's option for LGBTQ+ youth next week.

The rally outside President Trump's home on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

988 suicide lifeline option for LGBTQ+ callers to be terminated

The Trump administration ordered the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to shut down its LGBTQ+ suicide prevention service next week.

Advocates argue the 988 hotline's specialized affirming counselors are crucial mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth across the U.S. Discontinuing it would directly impact more than 1.3 million children in crisis, they said.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told CBS News the specialized option, which is managed by a third party outside the federal government, ran out of congressionally directed funding.

"On July 17, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the 'Press 3 option,' to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option," a prior statement from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration read.

LGBTQ+ callers can continue to rely on the hotline's general services, SAMHSA said.

A youth mental health crisis

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that has worked with the 988 lifeline since 2022, said shutting down the LGBTQ+ option could cost lives and crisis workers their jobs.

"It this program goes away, the question is, will they feel comfortable reaching out?" Mark Henson, the Trevor Project's interim VP for advocacy and government affairs, said

The nonprofit said 39% of LGBTQ+ young New Yorkers seriously considered suicide in the past year and 12% attempted suicide.

"LGBTQ youth in our country are experiencing a mental health crisis," Henson said. "That's the reason why these services were set up so that tailored care can be available to help keep them alive."

A recent study also revealed LGBTQ+ youth are four-times more likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers.

"Cutting services for LGBTQ youth through the 988 Suicide and Crisis hotline will really have devastating and deadly consequences," Rachael Fried, executive director of Jewish Queer Youth, said. "The fact that it exists, it sends a message that queer youth actually matter."

More than 100 House members signed a letter in May urging the health department to preserve the LGBTQ+ option, and seven senators signed a similar letter.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

