NYC-based organizations offer support for LGBTQ+ youth as suicide hotline option is terminated

New York City-based organizations are highlighting the need for resources for LGBTQ+ residents after the Trump administration announced it will end LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention services in a few weeks.

The Trevor Project has been helping LGBTQ+ youth for decades and started providing specialized support for LGBTQ+ callers to the 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline in 2022, but it has received a stop work order effective July 17.

The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said LGBTQ+ callers can still rely on hotline's general services, but advocates say this will greatly impact LGBTQ+ youth.

"There's someone here to help you"

"LGBTQ+ youth in our country are experiencing a mental health crisis," said Mark Henson, the Trevor Project's interim vice president of advocacy and government affairs. "That's the reason why these services were set up, so that tailored care can be available to help keep them alive."

According to the nonprofit organization, 39% of LGBTQ+ young New Yorkers seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 12% attempted it. A recent study also revealed LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers.

"If this program goes away, the question is will they feel comfortable reaching out?" Henson said.

The Trevor Project says it will continue to provide crisis services through its own hotline, but it will be a lot harder.

Henson has a message for LGBTQ+ youth struggling with mental health.

"You deserve the right for support, and there's someone here to help you," he said.

For more information on the services offered by the Trevor Project, visit thetrevorproject.org/get-help.

Unique services available for LGBTQ+ youth in NYC

The Queens Community House in Forest Hills has unique services specifically for LGBTQ+ youth, including a drop-in center.

"We see that those individuals often feel more welcome and safe in dedicated programming and thrive there," Executive Director Ben Thomases said. "They know they're gonna be understood. They know that people are going to see them for who they are."

Thomases said the organization is also doing work in schools throughout the borough to make that environment more welcoming, as well.

For more information, visit qchnyc.org.

Jewish Queer Youth (JQY) offers support to young Jewish New Yorkers struggling to find acceptance in their communities.

"Cutting services for LGBTQ youth through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline will really have devastating and deadly consequences," Executive Director Rachael Fried said. "The fact that it exists, it sends a message that queer youth actually matter."

There's still a few weeks before the youth service is eliminated. Advocates are petitioning and pushing for lawmakers to step in.

In May, more than 100 House members signed a letter urging the health department to preserve the LGBTQ+ option, and seven senators signed a similar letter.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.