Family reunited with 911 dispatcher who helped deliver their baby by the side of the road

Couple meets 911 dispatcher who talked them through delivering baby

ORANGE COUNTY, N.J. - A month ago, four people were strangers. But now, they're bonded for life.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer has the story of a life saved by a phone call.

"You're taught to take a lot of the variables out, so here's a specific, OK, tell me exactly what happened," said Gerard Lewis.

Lewis is a 911 dispatcher in Orange County. At 3 a.m. on April 9, he got a call. A woman was in labor.

Andrewa Jackson's fiancé, Derrick Crowder, was racing her to the hospital

"So I'm in the front seat, I'm holding onto the handle, and everything. I'm just like going like this! And then my water broke," Jackson said.

They were on I-84, only 19 minutes away from the hospital, but their baby wasn't going to wait. He had to pull over.

On a 911 call, Crowder and Jackson can be heard shouting, "She's out! She's out! She's breathing!"

The delivery was made, but there was an issue with the baby. On the 911 tape, Crowder can be heard pleading for help.

"She's got the umbilical cord around the neck! Help me, please!" Crowder said.

"Derrick, listen to me. Slide your finger under the cord," Lewis said.

"I was very scared and nervous, I'm gonna be honest with you. I've never been in a situation like that," Crowder said.

On the 911 call, Lewis spoke to Crowder.

"Did you do that?" Lewis said.

"I did it," Crowder said.

"Is the baby breathing now?" Lewis said.

"Yes, the baby is breathing," Crowder said.

"OK, good," said Lewis.

"OK, she's crying now," Crowder said.

"OK, good," said Lewis.

Nova was seven pounds, four ounces, 19 inches long. Birth location? I-84.

"I don't know what kind of training this guy got, but whatever training, they did an awesome job. I don't know where he comes from, but this guy is my hero. He'll always be my hero," Lewis said.

"Are you happy that Derrick is OK?" Overmyer asked.

"I'm happy he's alright, yes, thank God. Because he was shaking like this the whole time," Jackson said. "I'm just sitting here like 'hello? Everything's OK.'"

Now these proud parents will another reason to celebrate on Mother's Day.