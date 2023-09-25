FDNY loses 343rd member to 9/11 related illness -- as many as died on day of attacks

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is marking a tragic milestone Monday morning.

The department says it has now lost the same number of firefighters, EMTs and civilian members to 9/11-related illnesses as it did on the day of the attacks.

Over the last few days, EMT Hilda Vannata and retired Firefighter Robert Fulco both passed away.

They marked the 342nd and 343rd deaths from 9/11-related illnesses.

Firefighters and union officials will discuss the milestone at 11 a.m. in Manhattan.