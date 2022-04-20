Watch CBS News

72-year-old slashed in the face in apparently random attack in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in random Brooklyn slashing caught on video 00:38

NEW YORK - Police are looking for the suspect they say attacked a 72-year-old man in Brooklyn. 

It happened Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. near Beverley Road and East 16th Street in Prospect Park South. 

According to police, the suspect approached the victim from behind, pushed him, and then slashed him in the face repeatedly with a knife. 

The suspect then took off. 

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.