71 people vaccinated against polio in Rockland County
POMONA, N.Y. - Seventy one people in Rockland County have been vaccinated against polio after a rare case surfaced there last week.
The county's Department of Health has held two vaccine clinics to get residents vaccinated.
A resident who suffered paralysis is the first case of polio in the U.S. in more than a decade.
Anyone who has been exposed can get a vaccine.
Rockland's next clinic will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pomona Health Complex.
