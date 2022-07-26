Watch CBS News
71 people vaccinated against polio in Rockland County

POMONA, N.Y. - Seventy one people in Rockland County have been vaccinated against polio after a rare case surfaced there last week

The county's Department of Health has held two vaccine clinics to get residents vaccinated

A resident who suffered paralysis is the first case of polio in the U.S. in more than a decade. 

Anyone who has been exposed can get a vaccine. 

Rockland's next clinic will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pomona Health Complex. 

