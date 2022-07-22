Polio vaccine clinics in Rockland County after first U.S. case found in nearly a decade

POMONA, N.Y. -- Rockland County hosted a polio vaccine clinic on Friday after the first case of the virus in the U.S. in nearly a decade was reported in Pomona.

Free vaccines were provided Friday morning at the Pomona Health Complex. Another clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said an unvaccinated adult from Pomona was diagnosed with polio.

The origin of the infection is under investigation. The patient did not travel outside the country, according to officials.

Health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated against polio to get the vaccine.