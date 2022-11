Man dies after being shot in the head in Chelsea

Man dies after being shot in the head in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- A 44-year-old man has died after being shot in the head in Chelsea.

Police said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Fulton Houses at 17th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Police said a firearm was recovered and no one is in custody.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.