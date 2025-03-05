4-year-old boy dies in Brooklyn, police say

The parents of a 4-year-old boy were being questioned following his death, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The child was found unresponsive at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday at a Women In Need homeless shelter in Brooklyn and was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police had initially suspected the child died from possible exposure to fentanyl, but the official cause of death has yet to be determined. A toxicology report will be completed.

Shelter says it's working closely with NYPD

The shelter did not want to go on camera, but issued following statement on the death investigation:

"WIN is devastated by the tragic death of this innocent child who came to reside with us in one of our shelters. We are working closely with the NYPD to support their ongoing investigation. We remain committed as ever to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all families that call a Win shelter home."