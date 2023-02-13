Watch CBS News
4 homes damaged by early morning fire in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4 homes damaged in Bronx fire
4 homes damaged in Bronx fire 00:25

NEW YORK -- Four homes were damaged when a fire broke out early Monday in the Bronx. 

Firefighters responded just before 6:30 a.m. to Wallace Avenue in Van Nest. 

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one of the buildings.

The fire was under control around 7:30 a.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the blaze.

