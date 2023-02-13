4 homes damaged by early morning fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Four homes were damaged when a fire broke out early Monday in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded just before 6:30 a.m. to Wallace Avenue in Van Nest.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one of the buildings.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a fire in the Bronx. Let us know where you're watching from. See more local news on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M Posted by CBS New York on Monday, February 13, 2023

The fire was under control around 7:30 a.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

There's no word on what caused the blaze.