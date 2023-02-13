4 homes damaged by early morning fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Four homes were damaged when a fire broke out early Monday in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded just before 6:30 a.m. to Wallace Avenue in Van Nest.
Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one of the buildings.
The fire was under control around 7:30 a.m.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
There's no word on what caused the blaze.
