Pedestrians race NYC bus to stress need for 34th Street busway

Can you walk faster than a NYC bus can travel along 34th Street?

Transportation Alternatives, city leaders and commuters wanted to prove a point Thursday, so they raced the M-34 bus from First Avenue to Eighth Avenue — not by running, but by walking.

The pedestrians reached the finish line in 15 minutes. It took the bus 22 minutes to travel the same distance.

Advocates say a car-free busway would help speed up buses.

"That bus should ... do that distance in five to six minutes max, and we're hoping that a busway will bring that," said Emily Jacobi, with Transportation Alternatives.

CBS News New York

Rezoning plan including 34th Street busway approved by City Council committee

A busway along the 34th Street thoroughfare has been years in the making, and a faster route is in reach.

The City Council's Committee on Land Use approved a rezoning plan that includes 9,500 homes in Midtown South and a busway on 34th Street.

"Remove all ... the unnecessary private vehicles from 34th Street," Council Member Erik Bottcher said.

It's been eight years since 14th Street implemented its busway, and the Department of Transportation commissioner says bus speed has increased by 24%.

Some opponents worry a 34th Street busway would result in congestion on the surrounding streets, saying Eighth Avenue is often backed up as it is.

The City Council will vote on the busway later this month. If approved, Bottcher says he will push for it to go into effect as quickly as possible.