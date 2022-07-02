Watch CBS News
3-year-old dies after falling from 29th-floor window in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old boy has died after apparently falling from a window on the 29th floor of a building Saturday in East Harlem. 

First responders found the child on scaffolding outside the third floor of a building on East 122nd Street just after 11 a.m., police said. 

The child was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. 

This is breaking news. Check this page for updates.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

