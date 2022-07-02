3-year-old dies after falling from 29th-floor window in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old boy has died after apparently falling from a window on the 29th floor of a building Saturday in East Harlem.
First responders found the child on scaffolding outside the third floor of a building on East 122nd Street just after 11 a.m., police said.
The child was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
