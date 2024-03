Protesters charged after disrupting Holy Saturday Mass as St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK -- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupted a Holy Saturday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

They allegedly ran up to the alter yelling "Free Palestine" and holding a banner that read "Silence Equals Death."

Parishioners were left stunned, and the group was quickly escorted out.

Three people face charges of disrupting a religious service.