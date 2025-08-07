Remains of 3 more 9/11 victims identified nearly 24 years after the attack

Three more victims of the 9/11 attacks have been identified by New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, nearly 24 years after the tragedy.

Mayor Eric Adams and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham announced identifications of Ryan Fitzgerald of Floral Park, Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, Calif., and another woman whose name was not released.

The breakthrough came thanks to advanced DNA testing. The remains of some 1,100 victims remain unidentified.

The total number of identified victims is now 1,653 out of the 2,753 killed in the attack on the World Trade Center that day.

"The pain of losing a loved one in the September 11th terror attacks echoes across the decades, but with these three new identifications, we take a step forward in comforting the family members still aching from that day," Adams said.

"Nearly 25 years after the disaster at the World Trade Center, our commitment to identify the missing and return them to their loved ones stands as strong as ever," Graham said. "Each new identification testifies to the promise of science and sustained outreach to families despite the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honoring the lost."