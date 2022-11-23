Watch CBS News
Local News

Harlem kicks off holiday season with annual Holiday Lights Celebration and Parade

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Harlem holds annual Holiday Lights Celebration
Harlem holds annual Holiday Lights Celebration 00:18

NEW YORK -- Holiday celebrations are underway in Harlem.

The 29th Annual Harlem Holiday Lights Celebration and Parade was held Tuesday night.

People lined 125th Street to see the colorful floats make their way through the area.

Businesses and stores along the parade route hosted in-store and outdoor activities, as well as special promotions.

This year's theme was "Unity and Peace for Harlem."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 11:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.