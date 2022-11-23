Harlem kicks off holiday season with annual Holiday Lights Celebration and Parade
NEW YORK -- Holiday celebrations are underway in Harlem.
The 29th Annual Harlem Holiday Lights Celebration and Parade was held Tuesday night.
People lined 125th Street to see the colorful floats make their way through the area.
Businesses and stores along the parade route hosted in-store and outdoor activities, as well as special promotions.
This year's theme was "Unity and Peace for Harlem."
