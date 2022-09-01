Watch CBS News
25-year-old woman shot in the head in East Village

NEW YORK - A 25-year-old woman was shot to death early Thursday morning in Manhattan. 

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place in East Village. 

Police said the victim was found on the street with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators are now searching for the suspect. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

