New York's new gun laws ban concealed weapons in Times Square and other "sensitive" areas

NEW YORK -- New York State's new gun laws take effect Thursday, with Times Square officially becoming a gun-free zone.

It's among a long list of places where only law enforcement officials are allowed to carry a concealed weapon. Starting Thursday, it's a crime punishable of up to four years behind bars if you do so.

Some are calling it common sense restrictions.

"I love it, I love it," said Kathy Sullivan.

"You don't have to worry about nobody shooting nobody," one man said.

It's now a crime to bring a gun to schools, restaurants, hospitals and entertainment venues.

"We don't need more guns on our streets. We definitely do not," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

The governor is launching a statewide campaign to make sure New Yorkers and those visiting are aware that while the Supreme Court made New York a new right to carry state, there are a slew of places where carrying a weapon will put you behind bars.

"We don't need guns on our streets. We don't need people carrying guns on our subways. We don't need people carrying guns in our schools. We don't need people carrying guns in our places of worship," she said.

Hochul added there are 5.3 firearm-related deaths per 100,000 in New York.

At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell talked about the efforts to keep guns out of Times Square. The city released a map that will have gun-free zone signs posted at 34 different locations, along with mobile sign trucks.

CBS2

"I never thought from the days of watching cowboy movies as a child, 'Leave your gun at the door,' became a reality in the state of New York," said Adams.

"The new laws and our zone properly place the licensees rights' with keeping the public safe, which is what we do," Sewell added. "The NYPD is the firearm licenser for New York City, and we take this responsibility very seriously."

Looking ahead, after Sept. 4, New Yorkers will have to be at least 21 to purchase a semi-automatic rifle.