3 arrested in 2023 shooting death of 16-year-old Queens girl

Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2023 shooting death of a teenage girl in Queens.

Claudia Quatey, 16, was shot in the head on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue in the St. Albans section on May 10, 2023. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police said 21-year-old Zaire Rolley, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man have each been charged with murder, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

The identities of the 20-year-old and the 19-year-old were not immediately released. Both would have been minors at the time of the shooting.

Investigators originally said Quatey was outside an elementary school with a group of friends when they got into a dispute with other people. Police said Quatey was sitting in the backseat of a car when she was struck by a stray bullet. They did not believe she was the intended target.

Further details about Wednesday's arrests were not immediately released.