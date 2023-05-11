16-year-old Claudia Quatey, shot in head near St. Albans elementary school, fighting for her life

Man says teen daughter is fighting for her life after Queens shooting

NEW YORK -- A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head in Queens, and police are searching for the shooter.

Police believe 16-year-old Claudia Quatey got caught in the crossfire when someone opened fire in front of an elementary school in St. Albans and sent her to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

"My daughter is fighting for her life. I guess we all have to pray," said Albert Quatey. "We don't even know what happened yet. We're still trying to piece together."

An NYPD unit combed through a playground, as evidence markers lined Locust Street in front of the school on Thursday, after shots rang out at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said it appears Quatey was with a group of friends who got into a dispute with other people. She was sitting in the backseat of a car when shots were fired and a bullet hit her in the head, police said.

Witnesses said there were lots of kids in the area.

"I was outside and I heard about five to 10 gunshots go off, children screaming and running, yelling, 'Why did they do that? Why did they do that? Oh my God,'" a witness said.

"I was outside by my car when it happened, when I heard it all. Before it happened, I was outside. And it was just bop, bop, bop ... I mean hard, like nonstop," another witness said. "I jumped in my car to look for my daughter, because she was outside and I knew she was somewhere around. It's just a lot of commotion. In a matter of two minutes, every cop from the 113 Precinct came from every direction."

Quatey was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

"Very bad. We need everybody to pray," said Quatey's father. "I'm still in a state of shock right now. So I don't really know what to say about the shooter."

"So painful, so sad to hear," said Olive Charles, a neighbor.

"Praying for the child, the 16-year-old child, and I'm praying for the parents," a man said.

Witnesses said they saw three men run off, but police did not immediately release a description of any suspect. So far, there have not been any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.