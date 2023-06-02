Funeral held for 16-year-old Claudia Quatey, who was shot near Queens elementary school

NEW YORK -- The funeral for 16-year-old Claudia Quatey, who was shot and killed in Queens last month, will take place Friday evening.

"Extremely difficult day for me and my family," said Benita Bortey, an aunt of Claudia's.

The 16-year-old's family stood shoulder to shoulder, hours before the teen was laid to rest, emotional at times, reflecting on her life.

"This is a kid who goes back home to Ghana and she feeds the hungry and even washes the kids who are out on the streets with their families. She gives them her last penny out of her pocket," Bortey said.

The high school student was shot last month just blocks away from her Queens home.

Police say she was sitting inside a friend's car, when a bullet struck her in the head. She later died.

"Claudia was a very special girl. She would give you the shirt right off her back," Bortey said.

It happened May 10 around 8:30 p.m. on Lucas Street in St. Albans near a school playground.

Investigators believe the teen, who her family calls their angel, was not the intended target.

"Please wrap your children in your arms, love them and talk to them about gun violence. Talk to your children. Those with the guns, put the guns down. You're killing us," Bortey said.

Friday, at J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home, friends, family and even the mayor gathered to remember a life gone too soon.

"We don't want it to happen to another family. We want the people who did this to be caught and brought to justice," Bortey said. "To whomever did this. Turn yourself in. Do what's right."

Police say there have not been any arrests in this case so far.