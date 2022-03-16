Wednesday marks 2 years since NYC shut down bars, restaurants and other businesses

Today marks 2 years since NYC shut down

NEW YORK -- Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic upended our lives.

On March 16, 2020, New York City bars and restaurants served their last in-person meals before being shut down.

They could only offer take-out or deliver, and liquor laws were changed to allow for delivery of alcohol.

Movie theaters and gyms also closed, and city schools shut down this same week.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC