Wednesday marks 2 years since NYC shut down bars, restaurants and other businesses
NEW YORK -- Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic upended our lives.
On March 16, 2020, New York City bars and restaurants served their last in-person meals before being shut down.
They could only offer take-out or deliver, and liquor laws were changed to allow for delivery of alcohol.
Movie theaters and gyms also closed, and city schools shut down this same week.
