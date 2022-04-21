2-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse dies at 90

NEW YORK -- Robert Morse, the Broadway star and TV actor, has died.

Morse was a beloved stage actor with two Tony Awards and a handful of Emmy nominations, including a win.

He starred in 1961's "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and reprised his role for the film adaptation.

Morse was recently also on the AMC hit drama "Mad Men."

BRS/Gage Talent Agency said Morse died at his home after a brief illness.

He was 90 years old.