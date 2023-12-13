2 students injured in incident involving knife at Monahagen Middle School in Middletown, school officials say

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- Two students were injured Wednesday morning in an incident involving a knife at a middle school in Orange County, New York.

School officials described the situation as a student-on-student issue. It happened around 8 a.m. inside Monahagen Middle School in Middletown.

The middle school is currently on lockdown, along with Maple Hill Elementary School.

Middle school students who do not ride the bus have been picked up by their guardians, and bus-dismissal began at 9:45 a.m.

The school says guardians are not allowed on campus until after the bus dismissal, and roads leading to the school will remain closed for that time, as well.

"We are in process of navigating this complex situation now. More information will be shared as soon as we have details," school officials said in a statement.

The injured students are receiving medical care for what are said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

School officials say all of the individuals believed to be involved are in police custody.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.