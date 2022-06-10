13-year-old dead, another in critical condition after after intense rescue effort in Jamaica Bay, Queens

NEW YORK - One teen has died and another is fighting for their life after first responders pulled them from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens.

The Fire Department was called to Beach 121st Street and Newport Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of two missing swimmers. Police say they were both 13.

The Fire Department had numerous rescue personnel in the water, and pulled one out around 12:30 p.m., and another shortly after 1 p.m. They were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, and the other is in critical condition.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.