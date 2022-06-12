Watch CBS News
Teenagers who died after being pulled from water in Jamaica Bay identified

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have released the names of the two teenagers who died after being pulled from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens, on Friday.

They are 13-year-old Ryan Wong and 13-year-old Daniel Persaud, both from Queens.

First responders were sent to the water near Beach 121st Street and Newport Avenue just before noon Friday.

Witnesses told police the two teenagers had been standing on a sand bar when they went under the water.

One teenager was pulled from the water around 12:35 p.m., and the second was located around 1 p.m. Both were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 9:48 PM

