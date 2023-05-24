2 NYPD officers in stable condition after being dragged by SUV in East Harlem

2 NYPD officers hurt after being dragged by SUV in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were hit by an SUV in East Harlem on Tuesday night.

CBS2 was told they're going to be okay, but now the search is on for the driver.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. on 116th Street and Third Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the officers pulling over a white Range Rover with New Jersey plates. It's unknown why the vehicle was stopped. Police started questioning the driver when he suddenly took off, dragging the two officers.

Fortunately, they only suffered minor injuries.

A man in a nearby store described what he heard and saw.

"Like I heard a car accelerating and then, boom, it sped off," Amir Andrews said. "Then I seen two cops laid out in the street, like they was unconscious."

The vehicle that hit officers was found a few blocks away at 114th Street and First Avenue. Police are still searching for the driver. The officers are hospitalized in stable condition.