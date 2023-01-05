2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK Boulevard

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say two Newark officers were stabbed late Thursday afternoon.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call in an apartment building on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard when a man attacked them, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

Both officers were transported to University Hospital for treatment and are reportedly in stable condition. Their injuries were said to non-life threatening, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

