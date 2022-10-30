Watch CBS News
Crime

2 men, 1 woman hospitalized after shooting in Jamaica, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens. 

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue. 

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back. 

All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive. 

So far, no arrests have been made, and it's unclear if they were the intended targets. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 3:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.