2 men, 1 woman hospitalized after shooting in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.

All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made, and it's unclear if they were the intended targets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.