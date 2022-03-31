2 killed in Newark crash involving stolen car

2 killed in crash involving stolen car in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said a stolen car crashed into another car and killed two people in Newark.

It happened at Hawthorne and Elizabeth Avenues at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, two women who were inside the stolen car were hospitalized.

Authorities did not immediately announce any charges or arrests connected with the investigation.