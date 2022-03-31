2 killed in Newark crash involving stolen car
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said a stolen car crashed into another car and killed two people in Newark.
It happened at Hawthorne and Elizabeth Avenues at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, two women who were inside the stolen car were hospitalized.
Authorities did not immediately announce any charges or arrests connected with the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.