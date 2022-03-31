Watch CBS News

2 killed in Newark crash involving stolen car

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said a stolen car crashed into another car and killed two people in Newark.

It happened at Hawthorne and Elizabeth Avenues at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, two women who were inside the stolen car were hospitalized.

Authorities did not immediately announce any charges or arrests connected with the investigation.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 12:23 PM

