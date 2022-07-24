2 killed in early-morning crash in Roslyn
ROSLYN, N.Y. - Two people have died after a crash in Roslyn early Sunday morning.
It happened at around 5 a.m. on the Northern State Parkway near Exit 30.
Police say a vehicle "left the roadway striking multiple trees" and catching fire.
The driver and passenger were killed.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 756-3300.
