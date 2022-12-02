2 dozen West New York families displaced after massive fire destroys apartment building

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. - A massive fire destroyed an apartment building and left two dozen families homeless.

Firefighters remained at the scene in West New York Friday morning, hours after the fire began.

A heavy blanket of smoke lingered over West New York Friday morning, where only a hollow shell of a four-story apartment complex remains - remnants of a stubborn fire that just refused to quit despite the best efforts of firefighters.

"7-8 p.m., fires was starting to happen in each apartment, each window, and they were trying to kick it down. At 10, I could still see fire from my window," said neighbor Rosemary Urbano.

The fire originated in the basement of Borinquen Bodega on Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters say it took almost 24 hours to put out because a ruptured gas line was feeding the flames.

One firefighter went through a floor to his waist, but was thankfully not injured.

"It's still really not under control now. The exterior walls have been compromised. It was a fire that was unfortunately fed with gas. We had to wait for utilities to shut off before we could extinguish," said David Donnarumma of North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue.

The fire also created a hairy situation for families living inside. Cell phone video shows several of the bodega workers jumping into action to save two children stuck on a fire escape.

Luis Cruz is the bodega owner's brother.

"They went back into the store, even with the fire coming up from the basement. They brought out the ladder and they were able to get the kids off the fire escape," Cruz said.

Twenty five families were displaced. An additional 16 families were evacuated from nearby homes.

No one were seriously hurt, but families lost all their belongings, and some lost their pets.

"My children called me, tell me there is a fire in the building, my dog is inside," Germania Beltran said.

"I was just scared because it was my cousin's house, and I was scared for them because most of their belongings stay there, their documents and everything," Urbano said.

The city of West New York covered the cost of hotels last night.

The Red Cross is now stepping into help provide emergency financial assistance.