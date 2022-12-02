Crews battle fire at 4-story apartment building in West New York
WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in West New York on Thursday.
Firefighters say it started just before 5 p.m. in the basement of the four-story building on Madison Street.
Residents have been evacuated to a nearby school. The Red Cross said disaster volunteers were assisting those affected.
People in Manhattan could smell the smoke as it drifted over the Hudson.
It's unclear if anyone is hurt, and there's no word yet on a possible cause.
