Crews battle fire at 4-story apartment building in West New York

Crews responding to fire at building in West New York, New Jersey

Crews responding to fire at building in West New York, New Jersey

Crews responding to fire at building in West New York, New Jersey

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in West New York on Thursday.

Firefighters say it started just before 5 p.m. in the basement of the four-story building on Madison Street.

A massive fire in West New York, NJ. Dozens of firefighters on scene and smoke billowing throughout the town. NYC Emergency Management has warned residents in Manhattan may see smoke. No word on injuries. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/n56VfcSDul — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 2, 2022

Residents have been evacuated to a nearby school. The Red Cross said disaster volunteers were assisting those affected.

Our disaster volunteers are in #WestNewYork responding to a large #fire on Madison St. We are currently assessing the immediate needs of those affected. — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) December 2, 2022

People in Manhattan could smell the smoke as it drifted over the Hudson.

It's unclear if anyone is hurt, and there's no word yet on a possible cause.