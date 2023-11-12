Watch CBS News
2 arrested following attack on NYPD lieutenant on subway train in Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An attack on a police lieutenant in the Bronx was caught on camera.

Two men have since been arrested and charged with assault on a police officer.

Investigators said the lieutenant was attacked on a subway train at the 238th Street station on Saturday night.

The suspects allegedly fled before being caught.

Police said two groups were fighting before the officer stepped in. A box cutter, razor, and knife were recovered from the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his face.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 11:35 PM EST

