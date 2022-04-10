Thousands of runners take part in 17th SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Thousands of women lined up for the SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon in Central Park on Sunday.

The New York Road Runner's club said about 8,000 women took part in the event.

This year was the 17th running of the event and the first time it's been held in three years because of the pandemic.

Runners had the option of completing the two-loop half-marathon of 13.1 miles or a shorter 5.8 mile option.