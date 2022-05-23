16-year-old boy shot overnight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Albany Avenue near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush.

The teen was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

