16-year-old boy shot overnight in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Albany Avenue near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. 

The teen was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Police have not made any arrests in the case. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

May 23, 2022

