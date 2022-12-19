14-year-old cancer survivor giving gift bags to children spending the holidays in the hospital

NEW YORK -- A young cancer survivor is giving back to cancer patients.

Elana Koenig and a team of volunteers helped pack gift bags on Sunday for children who will spend the holidays in the hospital battling cancer. The 14-year-old, who beat a rare type of bone cancer, and her sister founded the Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation two years ago to help others beat it, too.

"I want to be able to help anybody who reaches out to us. We visited Memorial Sloan a lot. We visited a lot of kids there. We've paid for kids' medical treatment. We've hosted parties, events for kids who are in the hospital and struggling," Koenig said.

All the gifts will be delivered to pediatric patients at local hospitals this week.